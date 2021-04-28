Toyota's March global auto sales hit record on U.S., China recovery

Toyota Motor Corp. said Wednesday its global sales surged 44.2 percent in March from a year ago to a record 982,912 units, buoyed by strength in key U.S. and Chinese markets and showing a sharp rebound from the initial fallout from the pandemic. Toyota's global sales and output rose for the seventh straight month on a year-on-year basis as it manufactured 843,393 vehicles in March, up 31.6 percent. The pace of Toyota's recovery has been faster than its rivals with a 19.1 percent jump in global sales for the first three months of 2021 from the previous year, much larger than its target of 10 pe...
Kyodo News

