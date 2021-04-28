Techno Horizon to acquire Pacific Tech group companies

Newsfrom Japan

Techno Horizon Co. will bring under its control the corporate group led by Singaporean security and software company Pacific Tech Pte. Ltd. as the Japanese optical and electronic equipment maker is pushing to expand its overseas operations. Techno Horizon said Monday it will fully acquire Pacific Tech, Pactech MSP Pte. Ltd., also based in Singapore, and Kuala Lumpur-based Pacific Intech Distribution Sdn. Bhd., while buying a 49 percent stake in Pacific Tech (Thailand) Co. of Thailand. The acquisitions will cost a combined 2.4 billion yen (US$22 million), with transfers of the shares scheduled ...