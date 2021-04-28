Tokyo stocks end higher on weaker yen, upbeat earnings reports

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended higher Wednesday as a weaker yen and recent solid earnings reports supported exporters and blue chips. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 62.08 points, or 0.21 percent, from Tuesday at 29,053.97. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 5.51 points, or 0.29 percent, higher at 1,909.06. Gainers were led by securities house, mining and transportation equipment issues.