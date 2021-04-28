Sony Group posts record 1.17 tril. yen net profit on gaming boost

Newsfrom Japan

Sony Group Corp. said Wednesday its net profit broke past the 1 trillion yen mark for the first time in the business year through March to a record 1.17 trillion yen ($11 billion), lifted by pandemic-induced gaming demand and the launch of the PlayStation 5 console. The sharp gain in net profit, double the level in fiscal 2019, came as Sony also benefited from the blockbuster anime movie "Demon Slayer," underscoring the successful diversification of its business portfolio from electronics. Operating profit rose 15.0 percent to 971.87 billion yen and sales rose 9.0 percent to 9 trillion yen in ...