TEPCO appoints ex-business lobby chief Kobayashi as new chairman

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. said Wednesday it has appointed Yoshimitsu Kobayashi, former head of a major business lobby, as its new chairman, in a bid to reconstruct the struggling utility tasked with the decommissioning of the crippled Fukushima-Daiichi nuclear plant. Kobayashi, 74, headed the Japan Association of Corporate Executives for four years through 2019 and now serves as chairman of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. He will assume the post after a general shareholders' meeting scheduled in late June. He is also a member of the management committee of the state-backed ...