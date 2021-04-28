Mitsui Fudosan's 1st overseas LaLaport mall opens in Shanghai

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese real estate giant Mitsui Fudosan Co. on Wednesday opened its first overseas LaLaport shopping complex in Shanghai, in an effort to meet expanding consumer needs of upper- and middle-income Chinese households. The 55,000-square-meter mall is planned to be fully open by this fall, with around 180 shops, including Japanese restaurants, a movie theater and the first full-sized Gundam statue outside of Japan. The LaLaport Shanghai Jinqiao, located in a development area for retail facilities and housing, is expected to cater to young people and upper-middle-class customers. One draw is the ...