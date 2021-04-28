Baseball: Orix, Rakuten end pitching duel in scoreless tie

Newsfrom Japan

Orix Buffaloes ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Rakuten Eagles counterpart Takahiro Norimoto went toe-to-toe Wednesday in a Pacific League pitching duel that ended with five total hits and no runs. The scoreless tie came a day after the two sides opened their series with a 5-5 stalemate at Kyocera Dome Osaka, where play is taking place behind closed doors during the coronavirus state of emergency through May 11. Yamamoto (3-2) went the distance for his second complete-game shutout of the season, striking out five, while giving up three hits and a walk in his 96-pitch outing. Norimoto (2-1) fanned si...