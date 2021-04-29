Biden to address Congress on foreign policy, massive investment plan

Newsfrom Japan

U.S. President Joe Biden is set to outline his foreign policy agenda and pitch his massive $1.8 trillion investment package for education and child care later Wednesday in his first address to Congress since taking office in January. Biden is likely to reiterate his commitment to engaging with the world and promoting long-held U.S. values, reversing the country's retreat from multilateralism and its traditional role as a champion of democracy and human rights under his predecessor Donald Trump. The 78-year-old president is also expected to talk about China, which he views as having become more...