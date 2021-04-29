Toyota to invest $803 mil. at Indiana plant, produce new SUVs

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. said Wednesday it will invest $803 million and create 1,400 new jobs at its plant in Indiana where two models of new sport utility vehicles will be produced. The Japanese automaker said the new SUVs will be three-row vehicles for eight people, with one coming under the Toyota brand and the other joining the high-end Lexus lineup. The upcoming models will feature a semi-automated driving system allowing for hands-free driving in certain conditions, a remote parking system and a digital key, Toyota said in a press release, noting that further details will be announced at a lat...