Ex-EU leader Tusk among 117 foreigners decorated in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Former European Council chief Donald Tusk is among the 117 foreigners recognized in this year's spring decorations for their contributions to relations with Japan, the government said Thursday. Tusk, 64, served as prime minister of Poland between 2007 and 2014 and president of the European Council between 2014 and 2019, dealing with challenges including the fallout from Russia's annexation of Crimea and the United Kingdom's decision to leave the European Union. He will be bestowed with the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun, the highest honor to be given in this spring's commendations...