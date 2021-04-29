Toto posts brisk sales in bidet toilets in U.S. in FY 2020

Newsfrom Japan

Leading Japanese toilet manufacturer Toto Ltd. posted brisk sales in the United States in fiscal 2020, with heightened awareness on hygiene amid the coronavirus pandemic giving the concept of electronic bidet toilets a boost. Sales of Toto's electronic toilet seat series named Washlet increased 1.8-fold in the year ended March 31 from a year earlier in the North American market including Canada, according to the company's earnings report released Wednesday. While Toto toilets became a momentary hot topic when Hollywood celebrities reportedly praised the invention during visits to Japan, the co...