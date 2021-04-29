Main events scheduled for Friday, April 30

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Friday, April 30: -- Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to release unemployment rate for March at 8:30 a.m. -- Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare to release ratio of job offers to job seekers in March at 8:30 a.m. -- Cabinet Office to release survey on consumer trends for April at 2 p.m. -- ANA Holdings to release earnings for fiscal year ended March 2021. -- Two-year mark since former Emperor Akihito stepped down from his throne.