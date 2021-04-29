Chronology of events related to Biden administration's diplomacy

Newsfrom Japan

The following is a chronology of major events related to diplomacy by the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden during his first 100 days in office. Jan. 20, 2021 -- Biden is sworn in as U.S. president. Feb. 19 -- United States formally rejoins Paris climate accord. March 3 -- Biden administration releases interim guidance on its national security strategy, singling out China as posing a serious challenge to a stable and open international system. March 12 -- Biden and his counterparts from Japan, Australia and India hold the first-ever summit of the Quad group in virtual format. March 15...