Main events scheduled for May:

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for May: May 1 (SAT) -- Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communication to revoke broadcast license for "The Cinema 4K" channel of Tohokushinsha Film Corp.'s subsidiary following foreign ownership rule breach. May 2 (SUN) -- No major events. May 3 (MON) -- Constitution Day, national holiday. May 4 (TUES) -- Greenery Day, national holiday. May 5 (WED) -- Children's Day, national holiday. May 6 (THURS) -- Japan Automobile Dealers Association to release new-vehicle sales figures for April. -- Bank of Japan to release minutes of March 18, 19 Policy Board meetings. May...