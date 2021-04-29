CORRECTION (:Virus-Vaccine UPDATE2:)
In the story headlined "UPDATE2: Japan to introduce "vaccine passports" for international travel," moved Wednesday, please note the following CORRECTION. At 10th graf, please read ...within 72 hours prior to their departure...(not ...within 72 hours of arrival... as sent). The same correction applies to an earlier version of the story. A corrected version will move momentarily.