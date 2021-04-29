CORRECTED: UPDATE2: Japan to introduce "vaccine passports" for international travel

Newsfrom Japan

Japan plans to introduce "vaccine passports" to make it easier for people who have been inoculated against COVID-19 to travel internationally, government sources said Wednesday. The passports are expected to be in the form of a smartphone app, with travelers scanning QR codes at airports before boarding flights or when entering the country. The government is moving forward with the plan in the hope of resuming business travel that has virtually stopped during the pandemic, joining the European Union, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and China. "Other countries are doing it, so Japan ...