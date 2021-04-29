Soccer: Frontale floor Grampus in J-League heavyweight match

Newsfrom Japan

Leandro Damiao scored a first-half brace for league champions and front-runners Kawasaki Frontale in a 4-0 demolition of second-placed Nagoya Grampus on Thursday. Despite conceding a league-low three goals in their first 12 games, Grampus met their match at Toyota Stadium, where Frontale's slick passing and precise movement off the ball opened up Nagoya's defense like a sardine can. "We've been playing well all season," said Damiao, whose goals left him tied for the J1 scoring lead with nine. "We really studied their defense and prepared ways to apply those things we do well in breaking them d...