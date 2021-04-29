Baseball: Tigers' former big leaguer Chen earns 1st Japan win in 10 yrs

Newsfrom Japan

Taiwan's Chen Wei-yin allowed a run over six innings to earn his first win in Japan in 10 years as the Central League-leading Hanshin Tigers beat his old club, the Chunichi Dragons, 6-2 on Thursday afternoon. The 35-year-old lefty, who pitched for the Dragons from 2005 to 2011 before moving to the major leagues, went 0-3 last season in his Japan return with the Pacific League's Lotte Marines. Making his Tigers debut at Nagoya's Vantelin Dome, his old home park, Chen allowed five hits but no walks while striking out four. "I'm so happy," Chen said in Mandarin through an interpreter. "I wasn't p...