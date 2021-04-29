Summer bonuses at Japan firms to fall 1-3% on yr due to coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Bonuses at Japanese companies are expected to fall this summer by around 1 to 3 percent from a year earlier due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, a development that would add downward pressure on private spending, projections by six entities showed Thursday. The decline in summer bonuses per employee, forecast by four think tanks and two security firms, follows a 2.6 percent fall in winter bonuses and a 0.5 percent increase in summer bonuses last year from year-earlier levels. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. projected the largest fall of 3.9 percent in this year's summer bonuses, while Mizuho Res...