China asks Biden to lose "Cold War" mentality after Congress speech

China on Thursday urged U.S. President Joe Biden to abandon his "Cold War" mentality, hours after he underscored the increasing rivalry with the Asian power in his first speech to Congress since taking office in January. "The United States daily requires other countries to abide by its rules, but it takes the lead in violating international rules. It is obviously saying one thing and doing another," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters. Such behavior is based on the "Cold War zero-sum thinking and ideological prejudice," Wang said, adding China hopes the United States ...