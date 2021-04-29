China enacts law to curb food waste to secure basic necessities

Newsfrom Japan

China on Thursday enacted a law to curb food waste, state-run media reported, as the country has been eager to secure the basic necessities of life for its population of 1.4 billion. The new legislation, passed at the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislative body, would impose a fine of up to 100,000 yuan ($15,460) on people engaging in TV shows or online videos featuring gluttony. Restaurants and other food facilities would also face a fine of up to 10,000 yuan if they induce consumers to order excessively. The law, which was immediately put into force, is...