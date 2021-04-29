U.S. economy grows 6.4% in Jan.-March quarter

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. economy expanded an annualized real 6.4 percent in the January to March period, up from a 4.3 percent increase in the preceding quarter, the Commerce Department said Thursday. The growth in terms of inflation-adjusted gross domestic product beat the average market forecast of a 6.1 percent growth. According to the department, private consumption, which accounts for two-thirds of the world's largest economy, jumped 10.7 percent, up from 2.3 percent in the October-December period of 2020. Exports decreased 1.1 percent, compared with a 22.3 percent rise in the previous quarter. Governmen...