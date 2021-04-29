China's population likely to start declining in 2022: Global Times

Newsfrom Japan

China's population, currently at over 1.4 billion, is likely to start declining as early as next year, ending a five-decade trend of growth, the Global Times, a tabloid affiliated with the ruling Communist Party, reported Thursday. Amid mounting concern that the possible shrinkage of the population could undermine economic development, the leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping has become more cautious about dealing with demographic data, sources close to the matter said. If the population decreases in China, it would be the first since the catastrophic Great Leap Forward from 1958 through...