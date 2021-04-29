Regulators explore new methods to evaluate vaccines for latecomers

Newsfrom Japan

A cross-border coalition of medicines regulators has begun exploring alternatives to large-scale clinical trials in evaluating the efficacy and safety of coronavirus vaccines, as it is becoming difficult for latecomers to secure enough study participants. If the International Coalition of Medicines Regulatory Authorities finds other effective ways, drugmakers in Japan and other countries trailing the United States and European countries in COVID-19 vaccine development would be able to accelerate their development and production. The authorization or approval of vaccines generally requires a la...