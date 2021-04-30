Japan's industrial output rises 2.2% on month in March

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's industrial output in March rose 2.2 percent from the previous month, government data showed Friday. The seasonally adjusted index of production at factories and mines stood at 97.7 against the 2015 base of 100, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a preliminary report. The result followed an upwardly revised 1.3 percent fall in February. The index of industrial shipments increased 0.8 percent to 95.2 while that of inventories rose 0.1 percent to 94.5. Based on a poll of manufacturers, the ministry expects output to rise 8.4 percent in April and decline 4.3 percent in May...