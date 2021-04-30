Tokyo stocks open mixed on Wall St. gains, COVID infection rebound

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened mixed Friday as buying on overnight gains on Wall Street was offset by selling on COVID-19 concerns after the previous day's number of infections in Tokyo topped 1,000 for the first time since Jan. 28. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 140.43 points, or 0.48 percent, from Wednesday to 28,913.54. Japanese markets were closed Thursday for a national holiday. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was up 0.08 point, or 0.00 percent, at 1,909.14. Decliners were led by precision instrument, transp...