FEATURE: Travel-hungry S. Koreans board "scenic flights" to whisk them over Japan

Newsfrom Japan

When Jun Jae O, a pilot for South Korea's low-cost carrier Air Seoul, announced that his plane was entering the skies above Japan's Tottori Prefecture on the Sea of Japan coast one recent Sunday morning, the cabin began to stir to life. While passengers positioned their cellphones to take photos of the land opening up below them, the 44-year-old pilot added that local officials were also welcoming them from ground level -- social distancing taken to an extreme. "Today's flight will be a short one, but I really hope that once the coronavirus pandemic is over, you and your family and friends can...