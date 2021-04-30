Baseball: Kikuchi tosses 1-hitter over 7 for 1st win of season

Newsfrom Japan

Yusei Kikuchi pitched one-hit ball over seven shutout innings to earn his first win of the season on Thursday as the Seattle Mariners beat the Houston Astros 1-0 to snap a four-game skid. In his fifth start of the season, Kikuchi (1-1) flirted with a no-hitter against the American League's highest-scoring offense at Minute Maid Park until he allowed a double to Carlos Correa with one out in the seventh inning. The lefty, who had only let Houston reach on walks in the first and third inning, struck out seven in a 95-pitch effort with his cutter bamboozling opposing batters. "I've managed to wor...