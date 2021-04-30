Tokyo stocks fall in morning on chip shortage, earnings worries

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Friday morning on worries over a global chip shortage and caution ahead of more domestic corporate earnings reports. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average sagged 145.58 points, or 0.50 percent, from Wednesday to 28,908.39. Japanese markets were closed Thursday for a national holiday. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 2.60 points, or 0.14 percent, at 1,906.46. Decliners were led by transportation equipment, rubber product and glass and ceramics product issues.