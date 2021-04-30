1st batch of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

The first batch of the coronavirus vaccine developed by U.S. pharmaceutical maker Moderna Inc. arrived in Japan on Friday, with the government planning to use it at mass vaccination centers following expected approval in May. It will become the second type of shot available in the country after the one developed by Pfizer Inc. if a health ministry panel greenlights it as early as May 20. The Moderna vaccine that arrived at Kansai airport in Osaka Prefecture from Belgium is expected to be used at large-scale COVID-19 vaccination centers that the central government plans to open in Tokyo and Osa...