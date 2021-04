Main events scheduled for May 3-9

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for May 3-9: May 3 (Mon) -- Constitution Day, national holiday. May 4 (Tues) -- Greenery Day, national holiday. May 5 (Wed) -- Children's Day, national holiday. May 6 (Thurs) -- Japan Automobile Dealers Association to release new-vehicle sales figures for April. -- Bank of Japan to release minutes of March 18, 19 Policy Board meetings. -- Nintendo to release FY 2020 earnings results. May 7 (Fri) -- Japan Airlines to release FY 2020 earnings results. May 8 (Sat) -- No major events. May 9 (Sun) -- No major events.