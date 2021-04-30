Japan's Sotetsu group to open hotel in Bangkok in 2024

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Sotetsu Hotel Development Co. has announced a plan to open a new hotel in downtown Bangkok in the spring of 2024 -- the fifth hotel outside Japan to be operated by the Yokohama-based company. The eight-story, 126-room hotel will be located in one of Bangkok's busiest districts, near the Sukhumvit Street and about 400 meters each of Asoke Station on the elevated Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTS) and Sukhumvit Station on the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) subway system. Construction work will begin in the winter of this year, said Sotetsu Hotel Development, which is part of the Sotetsu group o...