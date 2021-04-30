Tokyo stocks end lower on chip drought, adjustments ahead of holiday

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended lower Friday as worries over a recent global chip shortage weighed on automakers, while investors adjusted their holdings ahead of a five-day holiday starting this weekend. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 241.34 points, or 0.83 percent, from Wednesday at 28,812.63. Japanese markets were closed Thursday for a national holiday. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 10.82 points, or 0.57 percent, lower at 1,898.24. Decliners were led by transportation equipment, rubber product and glass and ceramics product issues...