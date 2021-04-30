Soccer: Grampus manager Ficcadenti tests positive for COVID-19

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya Grampus manager Massimo Ficcadenti has tested positive for COVID-19, the J-League first-division side said Friday. The 53-year-old Italian had complained of a sore throat ahead of his side's top-of-the-table clash at home with Kawasaki Frontale on Thursday and league rules prohibited him from attending the game, a 4-0 loss. Ficcadenti only has light symptoms with no fever and is in quarantine at home, the team said, adding all the players and remaining staff have tested negative. The team is communicating with local health authorities to determine who was in close contact with the manag...