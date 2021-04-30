Coca-Cola to disband its rugby team prior to new league's start

Newsfrom Japan

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc. announced Friday its rugby team, Coca-Cola Red Sparks, will cease operations at the end of this year and withdraw from the Japan Rugby Football Union's new league, which kicks off in January 2022. The decision, announced in a statement, comes in the midst of reforms within the company and following a re-examination of the process for entering the new league. "We will continue to provide appropriate career support for our rugby team members going forward, and will continue to contribute to the further development of local communities and the rugby culture," the sta...