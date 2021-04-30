Passenger on Japanese cruise ship tests positive for COVID-19

Newsfrom Japan

A passenger on a Japanese cruise ship that departed from Yokohama port has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, its operator said Friday. While infections are not believed to have spread among the 295 passengers and 425 crew onboard the Asuka II, the scheduled cruise will be canceled and make an emergency return to port on Saturday, according to NYK Cruises Co. The infected person did not have close contact with any other passengers except a cabinmate, who tested negative, the company said. The Asuka II, which left Yokohama on Thursday, was originally scheduled to make a voyage around Ao...