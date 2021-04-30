Soccer: Union Berlin sign Endo on full transfer from F Marinos

Newsfrom Japan

Union Berlin have signed on-loan Japanese midfielder Keita Endo on a full transfer from Yokohama F Marinos, the German Bundesliga outfit said Friday. The 23-year-old, who could represent Japan at this summer's Tokyo Olympics, has scored one goal in 14 league games so far following his move to Germany last summer and is valued for his potential. An F Marinos youth product, Endo joined their top team in 2016 and has scored 13 goals in 103 J1 games. He helped his hometown club claim the J1 title in 2019, the year he was first named in the senior national team.