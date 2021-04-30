Japan Jan.-March GDP seen having shrunk 4.8% under 2nd virus emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's economy in the January to March quarter is estimated to have shrunk an annualized real 4.8 percent, as a second state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic dampened consumption, economists said Friday. The average estimate by 10 economists polled by Kyodo News indicates the world's third-largest economy likely logged its first shrinkage since an annualized 29.3 percent contraction in the three months ended in June 2020, its worst economic plunge on record triggered by its first virus emergency. The Cabinet Office is scheduled to release preliminary GDP data for this year's first q...