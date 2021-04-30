Baseball: Dragons' Yanagi outpitches Giants ace Sugano

Newsfrom Japan

Yuya Yanagi said he prepared himself for a week to go against Yomiuri ace Tomoyuki Sugano and that work paid off on Friday in seven solid innings in the Chunichi Dragons' 3-2 Central League win over the Giants. Yanagi (2-1) allowed two runs on four hits and three walks. The right-hander had good command of his entire arsenal as he kept Giants hitters guessing in a nine-strikeout effort at Tokyo Dome. "I knew for a week I was going to go up against Sugano, and I used that as motivation as I prepared," Yanagi said. "I walked a few batters early in the game, but I was able to pitch carefully and ...