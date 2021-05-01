Travel agency JTB eyes boosting capital via state-backed bank

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese travel agency JTB Corp. is considering boosting its capital through the state-backed Development Bank of Japan to ease its financial woes caused by a slump in travel demand due to the coronavirus pandemic, sources close to the matter said Friday. JTB is likely to issue preferred shares that the state lender will undertake, with the specific amounts involved in such a move to be hammered out later, the sources said. According to the sources, JTB is also sounding out large commercial banks, including its major creditor Mizuho Bank, for possible assistance. As many countries restricted e...