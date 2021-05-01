80% supportive of reigning empress amid shrinking pool of heirs: poll

Newsfrom Japan

About 80 percent of respondents in a recent Kyodo News poll said they would accept both a reigning empress and an emperor descending from a female member of the imperial family amid a shrinking number of heirs. The results of the mail survey conducted in March and April were broadly in line with the outcome of the previous Kyodo poll on the issue conducted last year, indicating an overwhelming majority of people support changes to the rule limiting imperial succession to men from the paternal line. The latest survey conducted ahead of the nation's Constitution Memorial Day on Monday also showe...