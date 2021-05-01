Japan cruise ship returns after passenger tests positive for COVID-19

Newsfrom Japan

A Japanese cruise ship returned to Yokohama port Saturday after a passenger tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The infected man in his 60s from Tokyo and a female family member who has tested negative will be taken off the Asuka II and transported to hospital and the remaining passengers will disembark. According to cruise operator NYK Cruises Co. and local city officials, some 720 passengers and crew tested negative one week prior to the ship's departure on a seven-day cruise, but the results of additional tests conducted just before boarding on Thursday confirmed Friday afternoon tha...