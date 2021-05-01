Soccer: Ito sets up 2 as Genk win in Belgian playoff, Miyoshi scores

Newsfrom Japan

Japan midfielder Junya Ito set up two goals as Genk claimed a 3-2 comeback win on Friday in the first game of a Belgian top-flight playoff against Antwerp, for whom compatriot Koji Miyoshi found the net. Ito set up Theo Bongonda's opener in the 20th minute with a low cross across the face of goal before setting up the Belgian's winning header with another well-placed cross from the right in the 88th minute. Having trailed 1-0 at the break, Antwerp leveled through a Maxime Le Marchand header in the 57th minute and Miyoshi turned the game around four minutes later by capping off a flowing passin...