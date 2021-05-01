Soccer: Cerezo to face Melbourne City in ACL playoff

Newsfrom Japan

Cerezo Osaka will face Australia's Melbourne City in the playoff for a place in this season's Asian Champions League main round following the withdrawal of Myanmar side Shan United FC, the Asian Football Confederation said Friday. "The AFC Competitions Committee noted and acknowledged the challenges as well as the present complexities caused by the state of emergency in Myanmar," said an AFC statement after the Myanmar Football Federation confirmed the decision. Melbourne City were to have faced Shan United for a place in the playoff against Cerezo, the date for which has yet to be confirmed. ...