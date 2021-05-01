Few people travel during Japan's Golden Week amid COVID spike

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Golden Week holiday period began in earnest on Saturday, but the first day of five consecutive vacation days was relatively quiet in major areas as measures against COVID-19 dissuaded many people from traveling. With Tokyo now under a third state of emergency following a resurgence of coronavirus infections, large shopping facilities remain closed and there were fewer people on the move for the annual holiday period which began this year on Thursday. The number of rail and air passengers departing Tokyo on Saturday for other parts of Japan was still expected to be the highest for the h...