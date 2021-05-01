Baseball: Darvish strikes out 12 in win over division-leading Giants

Newsfrom Japan

Yu Darvish struck out 12 over 6-1/3 innings and improved to 3-1 as the winning pitcher on Friday as the San Diego Padres held off the National League West-leading San Francisco Giants 3-2. Darvish walked three, hit a batter, and surrendered four hits, including a solo home run to Giants catcher Buster Posey in the top of the first at Petco Park. "It was one of those days where I could strike out a lot of batters, but there were so many issues today," Darvish said. "I don't want to pitch lousy as a top of the rotation starter, and going six to seven innings is expected since I want to set a goo...