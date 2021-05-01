Baseball: Tanaka battles to 2nd win as Eagles blank Marines

Newsfrom Japan

Former New York Yankee Masahiro Tanaka toughed out six scoreless innings as he battled his control to earn his second straight win in the Rakuten Eagles' 3-0 Pacific League victory over the Lotte Marines on Saturday. Tanaka (2-1) struck out six, walked a batter and hit a batter while scattering five hits at Sendai's Rakuten Seimei Miyagi Park in his third start since returning from the major leagues. Tanaka managed just one perfect inning in a 106-pitch outing. Right-hander Kota Futaki (1-2), the Marines Opening Day starter, gave up six hits and three walks while striking out four in his five ...