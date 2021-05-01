Soccer: Nishimura header sends Vegalta to 1st home win in 518 days

Newsfrom Japan

Takuma Nishimura's second-half header secured Vegalta Sendai their first win of the season and their first home win in 518 days on Saturday as they beat Kashiwa Reysol 1-0 at home in the J-League first division. Nishimura, who spent time at CSKA Moscow from 2018, propelled his side to their first win at Yurtec Stadium since November 2019. The club went the entire pandemic-hit 2020 season, when there was no relegation, without a win in Sendai. "We really hadn't won here and that saddened many people. I'm relieved to have got the first win today," said the 24-year-old forward, who met a 68th-min...