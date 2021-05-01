Toyota group, Suzuki to jointly develop small EV for Japanese market

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp., its small car subsidiary Daihatsu Motor Co. and Suzuki Motor Corp. will jointly develop a small electric vehicle for the Japanese market, sources close to the matter said Saturday. The three automakers aim to split the cost of developing the new model as it is uncertain whether owners of small cars in Japan will opt to switch to higher-priced EVs, they said. Daihatsu and Suzuki compete in the domestic market of minivehicles carrying engines of up to 660 cc, which see steady demand partly due to lower registration fees and taxes. Japan, where hybrid cars are popular, lags be...