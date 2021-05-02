Clothes in Japan help emit 95 mil. tons of CO2 a year, mostly overseas

Newsfrom Japan

Clothing items sold in Japan contribute to generating over 95 million tons of carbon dioxide a year, mostly emitted during the manufacturing process overseas, a government estimate has showed. The process of manufacturing and transporting clothes is estimated to produce 90.09 million tons of CO2 or 94.6 percent of the total, according to Japan's Environment Ministry. Of 819,000 tons of garments supplied to the Japanese market in 2020, 799,000 tons or about 98 percent were imported from overseas. The remaining some 5 million tons are attributed mostly to burning unsold clothes of stock and powe...